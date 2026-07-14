Woman dies by suicide over dowry harassment in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Unable to bear the harassment by her husband for not making their love marriage public, a 21-year-old newly married woman died by suicide in Kamakshipalya police station limits on Sunday.

The deceased, Shwetha, a native of Kadur in Chikkamagaluru and the accused, 27-year-old Murthy, an insurance agent, were in a courtship and got married four months ago.

Soon, Murthy started harassing his wife and also reportedly tortured her to get dowry and a bike from her parents’ house.

Unable to bear the harassment, she posted their wedding pictures on Instagram. When the harassment and torture continued, the woman took the extreme step by leaving a death note blaming her husband and his sister Narasamma, a resident of Rajagopala Nagar.

“The couple had a fight on Sunday morning and Shwetha left home saying she will stay in a paying guest accommodation. Murthy also left the house around the same time. Shwetha’s mother Pushpalatha convinced her to return home. Around 2.30 pm, Shwetha returned and took a spare key the house owner Saraswathi Bai and went inside,” said a police officer.

Around 11 pm, Murthy who returned home saw his wife hanging from the ceiling fan in the room.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050, Tele Manas: 14416 (24x7) or Tata Institute of Social Sciences: 02225521111 (from Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm).