Bengaluru plans door delivery of khatas to 23 lakh property owners

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday said that the state government is planning door-delivery of khatas to 23 lakh property owners in the city.

Revenue officials have been directed to prepare a plan for door-delivery of khatas, he told reporters after chairing a high-level meeting on issues related to distribution of khatas, property tax collection and garbage management.

The minister said only 18 lakh owners are paying property tax now.“According to some estimates, there are over 35 lakh properties in the city. If this is taken into consideration, half of those owing properties in the city are not paying any tax. It is the duty of every property owner to pay tax,” Byre Gowda said, adding that measures will be taken to identify such properties and bring them under the tax net.

Referring to Mahadevapura zone, Byre Gowda said it had only 2.75 lakh properties under the property tax net as per records. But when a census was done, the officials found 4.47 lakh properties.

He said property owners paying less than the actual tax amount should be identified. Tax assessments should be revised and collection improved. “Ensure that all properties in GBA limits are given khatas and brought under the property tax collection system,” he told the officials.

He asked them to use GIS, drones and other technologies to integrate property data from various agencies, including BWSSB and Bescom.

Referring to digital advertisement hoardings being installed illegally across the city, he said all such hoardings should be removed.

The minister said that it is mandatory for owners of vehicles transporting construction and demolition waste to register with the jurisdictional civic body and fix GPS tracking systems. On clearance of footpath encroachment, he said those violating the rule again will be ordered to pay double the penalty.