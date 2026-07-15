B'luru readers on how East Asian novels are leveraging food as a profound driving force

At one point in Taiwan Travelogue, its protagonist, Japanese novelist Aoyama Chizuko, jokingly declares she could eat ‘two hundred kin’ of bi-thai-bak (silver needle vermicelli). The teasing gives way to a catalogue of dishes – sushi rice, sashimi and unagi. Set in 1938 during Japanese colonial rule, Yang Shuang-zi’s Taiwan Travelogue, translated by Lin King, follows Aoyama on a lecture and culinary tour across Taiwan, accompanied by a sharp-witted Taiwanese interpreter, who introduces her to the island one meal at a time.

Even the chapter titles are named after dishes, from sashimi to kiam-nng-ko. For culinary consultant Prachi Grover, founder of From Words to Wok, the novel offered a new way of understanding Taiwan’s history.

“I loved how the book used food to show the relationship between the coloniser and the colonised. It wasn’t just about what people ate, but which dishes survived and which quietly disappeared,” she says.