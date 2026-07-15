FIFA WC: Pubs, bars, eateries to serve till 3:30 am in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: With FIFA World Cup fever gripping the city, pubs, bars and restaurants have been permitted to operate till 3.30am on days when the semifinals and final matches are held. Bengaluru City Police Commissioner Seemant Kumar Singh has issued an order extending timings on three days – Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday – from the usual 1am to 3.30am.

The National Restaurant Association of India (NRAI), New Delhi, had on Monday submitted a requisition to Singh, requesting that food service timings be extended at least till 3am during the three FIFA World Cup matches.

“Considering the request, it has been deemed necessary to issue an order extending food service hours on the above-mentioned match days,” the order stated. It is applicable to all hotels and restaurants falling within the jurisdiction of the Bengaluru City Police Commissionerate.

Taking to social media platform ‘X’, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar said football inspires millions across the world, and the FIFA World Cup is a celebration that fans eagerly look forward to. “Following a request from the NRAI, our government has permitted hotels and restaurants in Bengaluru to extend food service timings from 1am to 3.30am on the match days,” he said.

Shivakumar said this decision has been taken while ensuring public safety, law and order, and the convenience of citizens. “I urge everyone to enjoy the matches responsibly and extend full cooperation to the authorities,” he added.