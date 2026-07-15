GBA chief reviews civic works, pushes faster renovation of crematorium

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao, who inspected the renovation works at Chamrajpet Hindu crematorium, directed officials to expedite the renovation works and complete them at the earliest.

On Tuesday, the Chief Commissioner, along with Basavanagudi MLA L A Ravi Subramanya and former Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Mayor Huchappa, visited various places in Chamarajpet and Basavanagudi assembly constituencies falling under the jurisdictions of Bengaluru Central and West City Corporations and told officials to give top priority to public grievances and resolve them without any delay.

He told officials to provide the necessary infrastructure and basic facilities for the convenience of the public visiting the Chamrajpet crematorium, along with the ongoing renovation works. He observed that many vehicles were parked illegally on both sides of Chamarajpet 8th Main Road and Azad Nagar Mulakattamma Road, causing inconvenience to traffic and the public arriving at the crematorium.

He instructed the corporation officials and the traffic police to remove the vehicles. He also suggested that Azad Nagar Mulakattamma Road, which is not uniform, be widened.

He directed the officials to complete the pending works at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium and to invite tenders for the proper maintenance of the stadium by appointing an agency.