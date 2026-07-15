Karnataka government gives clean chit to 3 IPS officers in stampede case

BENGALURU: The Karnataka government on Tuesday closed the departmental inquiry against three IPS officers, including former Bengaluru Police Commissioner B Dayananda, giving them a clean chit in connection with the M Chinnaswamy Stadium stampede that claimed 11 lives and injured more than 50 people on June 4, 2025.

Following the stampede, former chief minister Siddaramaiah had suspended then Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) B Dayananda, then Additional Commissioner of Police (West) Vikash Kumar Vikash, then Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central Division) Shekhar H Tekkannavar, the Assistant Commissioner of Police of Cubbon Park Sub-Division and the Cubbon Park police inspector, holding them responsible for the alleged lapses that led to the tragedy.

In three separate government orders issued on Tuesday, the state government said the officers had denied the allegations and sought exoneration. After examining their statements of defence and considering the opinion of the Administrative Department, the competent authority decided to drop the departmental inquiry against the three IPS officers.

The orders stated that officers had been exonerated of all charges levelled against them.