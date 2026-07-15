Man dies by suicide in Bengaluru; kin allege friends hurt his private parts

BENGALURU: A 28-year-old man from Tripura, who was reportedly suffering from depression, died by suicide after allegedly sustaining irreversible injuries to his private parts following a mischief and assault incident involving his friends during a party.

The Viveknagar police are investigating the case to ascertain the exact reason of his death. The deceased has been identified as Tapan Nath, who was staying with his friends in Ejipura. He worked at a pub in Koramangala.

According to the police, on Sunday night, Nath’s roommate found him hanging from the ceiling fan in their rented house and alerted the police. The body was shifted for postmortem.

The family alleged that a few months ago, during a party, Nath’s friends, who were under the influence of alcohol, allegedly played mischief and assaulted him, causing serious injuries to his private parts. He later underwent medical treatment. The family further alleged that after doctors informed him that the damage was irreversible, he slipped into depression and eventually died by suicide.

The police added that an unnatural death report (UDR) has been registered based on the family’s complaint. Police will question Nath’s friends and examine his medical records. The exact reason for the suicide is yet to be established.

HELPLINE

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (available 24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm.)