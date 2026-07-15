PSI arrested for dowry harassment, threatening wife, father-in-law in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly harassing his wife for dowry and threatening to kill her and her father. The accused KS Bairappa is posted in the control room of Bengaluru City Police Commissioner’s Office.

Bairappa was suspended in 2025 after Lokayukta police registered an FIR against him for allegedly demanding a bribe. His wife Revathi said that Bairappa had been demanding Rs 50 lakh or a site from her parents, claiming that no dowry had been given at the time of their marriage.

She accused him of subjecting her to physical and mental cruelty over the demand, and alleged that his family members supported him. She also alleged that her husband was involved in an extramarital relationship.

She further alleged that on July 12, an argument broke out between them, during which Bairappa assaulted her. When her father came to the house and questioned him, Bairappa allegedly picked up a machete and threatened to kill both of them. Bairappa misused his position as a policeman by calling rowdy elements to her house to intimidate and assault her and her father, she said.

Initially, she approached Kengeri police station, but police registered only a Non-Cognisable Report. She later approached the Director General of Police’s office, seeking registration of an FIR and action against the Kengeri police for their alleged reluctance to register the case. She further alleged that officers at Kengeri police station were Bairappa’s batchmates and he had previously served there.

DCP (South-West Division) Anita Haddannavar said he was arrested and was handed him over to Tavarekere police.