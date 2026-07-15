Six revenue officials among 11 arrested for alleged Rs 100 crore land fraud in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Kengeri police have arrested 11 people, including six revenue officials, for allegedly forging documents to grab six acres of land worth over Rs 100 crore owned by Sri Adichunchanagiri Education Trust. The arrested have been identified as Francis, 60, Arogyaswamy, 53, Srinivas M, 40, Narendra Kumar, 43, Josephine, 54, Deepak N, 46, deputy tahsildar, Begur, MP Ravi, 54, deputy tahsildar, Kengeri, Kiran Kumar, 41, revenue inspector, Begur Circle, Arun Kumar, 52, revenue inspector, Ramohalli Circle, KS Shivaprasad, 59, village accountant, Begur, and Satish Kumar M, 51, village accountant, Kumbalagodu Circle.

Efforts are on to nab the alleged kingpin, Naresh Gowda, and revenue officials Srikanth, Manjunath and Raghavendra.

The trust owns 45 acres of land bearing survey No 43 at Kambipura village in Kengeri hobli. The accused allegedly created a fake genealogy, forged a death certificate, fabricated a land grant certificate, and prepared other fake revenue records to make Francis the legal heir of Arogyaswamy and Josephine.

They claimed that six acres of land was granted under the military quota in 1960. Using the forged documents, the accused allegedly secured mutation of land records in Francis’s favour and claimed ownership of six acres owned by the trust. They also allegedly trespassed into the property and attempted to assert ownership, the police said.

A senior police officer said the fraud came to light after the trust discovered that the land parcel had been transferred to another person’s name and lodged a complaint on June 10.