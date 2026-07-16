Bengaluru doctors save newborn’s arm in rare cancer surgery

BENGALURU: A 28-day-old girl, diagnosed with a rare and aggressive form of soft-tissue cancer, has undergone a successful limb-preserving surgery at a private hospital in Bengaluru, after multiple hospitals had suggested amputation as the only option.

The infant was born with a small swelling on her right forearm, which rapidly grew into a large tumour measuring 11.3 cm × 9.8 cm, affecting her forearm and hand. When she was brought to HCG Cancer Centre, the tumour had surrounded major blood vessels and nerves.

A team of orthopaedic oncologists, anaesthetists, plastic surgeons, and interventional radiologists carried out a staged treatment approach. Genomic testing revealed an NTRK gene fusion, which helped doctors plan targeted treatment.

The team first performed super-selective embolisation to reduce the tumour’s blood supply, followed by a seven–eight-hour surgery to remove the tumour. 3D-printed models, digital twin technology and specialised micro-instruments were used for the surgery.

Two days later, surgeons performed a microvascular free flap procedure, using tissue from her thigh to reconstruct the forearm and restore blood circulation.

The treatment cost around Rs 30–35 lakh. As the family struggled to meet the expenses, HCG, along with foundations, doctors, hospital staff, well-wishers and members of the community, helped raise funds.

The child was later started on NTRK-targeted therapy and, nearly 18 months after surgery, has shown no signs of recurrence. Doctors said she has retained her limb function and is growing normally.