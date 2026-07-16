Class 7 student attempts suicide; parents allege staff harassment

School harassment sparks suicide attempt

“I owe my son’s life to my elder brother’s children. Had they not walked into our house at that moment, I don’t know what would have happened,” Maheshkumar, father of Kishore, told TNIE.

His son returned home from school on Tuesday after allegedly being assaulted and humiliated by teachers over an incident in class. “My wife and I were both at work, so he was alone at home. He must have been shattered by what had happened at school. He took his mother’s saree, tied it to the ceiling fan and tried to end his life,” he said.

Mahesh said his elder brother lives in the house next to theirs. “My brother’s two children had stepped out to buy chocolates. Before leaving, they decided to check on Kishore. When they entered the house, they found him hanging. “One of them immediately held his legs, while the other ran out to seek help.

A neighbour rushed in, brought him down and took him to the hospital. Those children saved my son’s life,” he added. The father alleged that his son had spoken about being harassed at school.

“The teachers would often complain that he was an average student. We are poor, and he got admission under the RTE quota. Every time he said he didn’t want to go to school, I would console him and promise to shift him to another school after this academic year. I never imagined he would take such a step. I don’t know what to do now,” he said.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, (Monday-Saturday- 8 am-10 pm)