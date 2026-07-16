CM Shivakumar goes slow on Bidadi township project

BENGALURU: After facing an intense backlash from farmers, the ruling Congress government has decided to go slow on the contentious Greater Bengaluru Integrated Township (GBIT) or Bidadi Township project.

Chief Minister DK Shivakumar on Wednesday clarified that there will be no forcible acquisition of land from farmers for the project and that a committee will be formed to study the issue thoroughly before making the next move. He, however, said the project will not be stopped and land would be acquired from only those farmers who are willing to give it up.

A day after former PM HD Deve Gowda alleged that the CM is executing the project to please the party high command and warned of a dharna in front of the Mahatma Gandhi statue at Vidhana Soudha, Shivakumar addressed a press conference to counter Gowda. The CM said he is in no hurry to implement the project.