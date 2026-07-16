Temperature will continue to rise for 7 days in Bengaluru: IMD

BENGALURU: Bengaluru recorded a rise in maximum temperature for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the entire state is recording a rise in maximum temperatures by 2–3 degrees Celsius. In the absence of cloud cover and rain, the IMD has forecast a rise in maximum temperatures by 3–5 degrees Celsius for most parts of the state.
According to IMD data, Bengaluru on Tuesday recorded a maximum of 33.6 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in July. The highest so far recorded was 33.1 degrees Celsius on July 1, 1914 and 1926. On July 1, 2021, the city recorded 32.7 Degree Celsius. On Wednesday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius, against the normal maximum temperature of 28.3 degrees Celsius (3.9 degrees Celsius above normal). Kempegowda and HAL airports observatories recorded 33.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.
As per IMD data, Koppal and Raichur recorded the maximum temperature of 38.8 and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday. Kalaburgi recorded 36.1 degrees Celsius and Bidar 36.6 degrees Celsius.
Rajavel Manickam, a senior scientist with IMD Bengaluru, said that no rain has been forecast for the next few days after which light rainfall will occur due to local convection. No systems are forming in the Arabian Sea and Bay of Bengal, to bring monsoon rain.
He said, there is a 30% deficit in monsoon. He said that though a maximum temperature of 30–31 degree Celsius in July is normal, this year the temperature rise is unusual.
The IMD officials said that the soil is also losing its moisture due to lack of monsoon currents, cloud cover and the presence of more sunlight. This is leading to a rise in the day time temperatures, while the night temperatures are around normal or slightly below normal. This is also because of the poor monsoon. El Nino is also one of the factors leading to poor monsoon, they said.