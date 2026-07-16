Temperature will continue to rise for 7 days in Bengaluru: IMD

BENGALURU: Bengaluru recorded a rise in maximum temperature for the second consecutive day on Wednesday. According to India Meteorological Department (IMD) the entire state is recording a rise in maximum temperatures by 2–3 degrees Celsius. In the absence of cloud cover and rain, the IMD has forecast a rise in maximum temperatures by 3–5 degrees Celsius for most parts of the state.

According to IMD data, Bengaluru on Tuesday recorded a maximum of 33.6 degrees Celsius, which was the highest in July. The highest so far recorded was 33.1 degrees Celsius on July 1, 1914 and 1926. On July 1, 2021, the city recorded 32.7 Degree Celsius. On Wednesday, Bengaluru recorded a maximum of 32.2 degrees Celsius, against the normal maximum temperature of 28.3 degrees Celsius (3.9 degrees Celsius above normal). Kempegowda and HAL airports observatories recorded 33.1 degrees Celsius, respectively.

As per IMD data, Koppal and Raichur recorded the maximum temperature of 38.8 and 36 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Wednesday. Kalaburgi recorded 36.1 degrees Celsius and Bidar 36.6 degrees Celsius.