Adopt a ‘desi’ stray initiative tomorrow in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To provide a permanent home to rescued native dogs that have been injured in accidents, the Bengaluru East City Corporation has launched an ‘Adopt Me-Second Innings’ campaign. Under this initiative, a dog adoption programme will be held at Nexus Shantiniketan Mall, Whitefield, at 3 pm on Saturday, said Commissioner D S Ramesh.

More than 30 ‘desi’ dogs rescued and treated after road accidents or abandoned by their owners will be available for adoption during the programme. “Every adoption is a compassionate step towards giving a voiceless animal a new lease of life,” said Ramesh.

He added that citizens can directly adopt a rescued dog and provide it with a loving home. Those who are unable to take a dog home can support the initiative by sponsoring an animal’s food, medical treatment and day-to-day care.

The corporation said all dogs offered for adoption will receive three essential health services free of cost, including anti-rabies vaccination, 7-in-1 (DHPPIL) vaccination and tick-and-flea treatment.

“The 7-in-1 (DHPPIL) vaccine provides protection against several infectious diseases, including distemper, parvovirus, hepatitis, parainfluenza and leptospirosis,” Ramesh said.

Public awareness sessions on responsible pet ownership, animal healthcare and rabies prevention will also be held on the day.

A special awareness programme will be organised for resident welfare associations and apartment owners’ associations on animal welfare laws, scientific and humane management of community dogs, rabies prevention, responsibilities of residential communities and the importance of peaceful human-dog coexistence.