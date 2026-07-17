Doctor stabbed to death by wife in Karnataka's Dharwad

DHARWAD: Chilling details emerge in the murder case of anesthesiologist Dr Kiran Honnannavar (45) who was found dead at his apartment in Dharwad on Wednesday. Prima facie it was considered a double murder but the doctor’s eight-year-old son Nihal was saved by Hubballi-Dharwad Police Commissioner N Shashi Kumar from the crime scene.

The twist took place when the commissioner visited the spot and while inspecting the bodies, found the boy was still alive and sent him to hospital.

According to police sources, Dr Honnannavar was to visit the hospital on Wednesday but when he did not, his colleagues tried to connect with him over phone but failed. Meanwhile, a few calls were received by his wife Dr Priyanka, an ophthalmologist, who told them her husband was resting.

Dr Priyanka later called her domestic help and asked her not to come to work, saying the family was going out of town. When neighbours tried to talk with her, she behaved normally but denied them entry into the house.

Kumar told the TNIE that he was with his son in hospital when he received the call. He rushed to the crime spot and found the body of Dr Honnannavar in the flat. When he inspected the boy, his body temperature was normal and he was breathing, though motionless. “The boy is being treated and is out of danger now,” Kumar said.

Dr Priyanka is Dr Honnannavar’s second wife, and Nihal is the son of his first wife, police said, adding that the murder was a result of some disputes in the family.

Police suspect Dr Priyanka administered her husband an injection while he was asleep, and later stabbed him to death. “There are 18 stab wounds on the body of Dr Honnannavar.