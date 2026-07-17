Minister Kumaraswamy seeks report on HMT land diversion

BENGALURU: Union Minister for Heavy Industries and Steel HD Kumaraswamy on Thursday alleged that the diversion of 175 acres of HMT land in Bengaluru between 1999 and 2004 had taken place with the direct involvement of the then urban development minister in the Congress government.

After inspecting several parcels of land and holding a meeting with senior HMT officials, Kumaraswamy said he has directed them to prepare a comprehensive report on the alleged irregularities and a detailed investigation would be initiated after the report.

The Union minister visited areas where several high-rise residential and commercial projects have come up. Alleging a nexus between former HMT officials and influential persons in the state government, Kumaraswamy challenged the government to reclaim the land allegedly diverted to private interests.

Hitting out at Chief Minister DK Shivakumar without taking his name, Kumaraswamy alleged that the individual currently pursuing the proposed Bidadi Township project had played a key role in the diversion of HMT land while serving as urban development minister between 1999 and 2004. Displaying maps and documents, he claimed to possess information on those who facilitated the transactions and benefited from the land.