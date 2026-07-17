Parents allege delay by school led to son’s death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: More than a month after the death of a Class 5 student who collapsed inside a classroom at a private school on June 10, his parents have alleged that the school management’s delay in rushing him to hospital and informing them contributed to his death. The allegations were made after the family recently reviewed the school’s CCTV footage.

The deceased Arhan Pasha (12) was a Class 5 student of New Blossom School in Weavers Colony on Bannerghatta Road. Arhan’s father told reporters that on around 11.30am on June 10, the boy informed his teacher that he was feeling unwell and requested that his father be called. However, the teacher allegedly did not pay attention to his request.

He further alleged that during break, Arhan again complained that he was feeling unwell, but the teacher told him to remain in school until end of classes at 3pm.

Around 1.30pm, the boy collapsed inside the classroom, only after which the school authorities informed the family. The child’s uncle rushed to school and took him to a nearby hospital on a two-wheeler. According to the father, doctors said that if the child had been brought to hospital 20 minutes earlier, his life could have been saved.