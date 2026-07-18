Bettahalasuru residents protest proposed Rs 76-crore waste recovery facility

BENGALURU: For nearly a decade, Bettahalasuru gram panchayat on Bengaluru’s northern outskirts was regarded as a model for rural waste management. Its EcoGram initiative, which won the Gandhi Grama Puraskar and was studied by nearly 200 officials and representatives of institutions from across the country, has demonstrated the effectiveness of decentralised waste management, achieving over 96 per cent source segregation.

Today, the same gram panchayat is opposing plans to establish an 826-tonne-per-day Material Recovery Facility (MRF) at Tarahunise, estimated to cost Rs 76.44 crore, on a design-build-transfer (DBT) basis. Their concerns intensified after the Bengaluru Solid Waste Management Ltd (BSWML) recently floated tenders to construct sheds for the MRF at an estimated cost of Rs 48 crore.

Villagers opposing the project say the proposal is deeply ironic. They say a gram panchayat recognised for pioneering decentralised waste management is now being asked to process Bengaluru’s dry waste. “We do not want Bengaluru’s trash in our backyard. Let the city handle its own garbage,” several residents said.

Fourty-two-year-old farmer Dhanush Kumar said his family has depended on agriculture for generations. “Nearly 20,000 people live in Bettahalasuru panchayat, and a majority depend directly or indirectly on farming. We grow grapes, pomegranate, guava, sapota, ivy gourd, ginger and ragi, besides engaging in dairy farming. If this project comes up, it will pollute the groundwater, air quality and affect agriculture. We will oppose the project at any cost,” he said.