BJP opposes Bengaluru’s 2nd airport in CM Shivakumar’s turf

BENGALURU: BJP state president BY Vijayendra said before taking the final decision on the second international airport in Bengaluru, the government must seek the views of legislators from across Karnataka. In a letter to Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, the BJP leader stated that the location of Karnataka’s next international airport will shape the economic future of the state for several decades.

“However, reports that this ambitious project may be located in Kanakapura, your constituency, have naturally raised serious questions about the basis on which such a decision is being considered,” he stated, adding that Tumakuru and its surrounding region deserve serious consideration.

“Tumakuru is well connected through national highways and railway networks. It has a growing industrial base and occupies a strategic geographical position that provides access to Central Karnataka, North Karnataka and the Old Mysuru region.

An international airport in this region would encourage industrial expansion, create employment, attract investment and help distribute development more evenly across the state,” he said.