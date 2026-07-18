File criminal cases against owners of buildings without fire safety systems: GBA Chief Rao

BENGALURU: Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) Chief Commissioner M Maheshwar Rao directed officials to register criminal cases against owners of buildings in the vulnerable localities within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) limits that do not have mandatory fire safety systems.

Addressing a coordination meeting with various departments under the GBA, he instructed that fire safety audits must be conducted in the city’s sensitive locations. He directed the authorities to initiate criminal proceedings against owners of buildings that fail to provide the required fire safety measures.

“Install fire hydrants along newly constructed white-topping roads in vulnerable areas to ensure water availability during fire emergencies. The installed hydrants must be properly maintained and inspected every month, and any defects should be rectified immediately,” he instructed officials.

Rao observed that the GBA receives criticism because Bengaluru Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) works and road restoration are often not carried out properly. “Every BWSSB work site must display a name board containing details of the project. The officials must ensure that road-cutting works are completed within the stipulated time and that road restoration is carried out to high-quality standards,” he said.