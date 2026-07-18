Parents’ role under scanner in 2-year-old’s death in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A two-year-old girl was found dead under suspicious circumstances in Banasawadi police limits on Wednesday.

The child allegedly developed breathing problems, and her parents Anthony and Roslin, rushed her to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead on arrival.

According to a complaint, Anthony and Roslin are in a live-in relationship and stay in a house on Indira Street in Banasawadi. The complaint was filed by the couple’s friend Samruddhi, who alleged that Roslin had assaulted the child on several occasions and she could be responsible for her death. Samruddhi claimed that she noticed injury marks on the child’s body.

Speaking to reporters, Roslin, however, denied the allegations and blamed Anthony and his friend Samruddhi for the child’s death.

She said when the child developed breathing problems, Samruddhi came to help, but allegedly advised against using a ventilation mask, claiming that children below the age of five are not supposed to use it. Instead, Samruddhi allegedly attempted to administer steam inhalation.

Roslin claimed that the child started crying, saying that she did not want steam inhalation. Enraged by this, Samruddhi allegedly assaulted her.

The police said they have registered an unnatural death report (UDR) and sent the body for postmortem.