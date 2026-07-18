Two elderly men killed in two separate accidents in Bengaluru

DHARWAD: Two elderly men died in separate road accidents in the city. In the first incident, a 67-year-old man, who was on his way to drop his two grandchildren at school, was killed after a water tanker hit his scooter and ran over him. The two children sustained minor injuries.The accident occurred near the Yelahanka New Town bus stop on Thursday morning.

The deceased has been identified as Venkanna (67), a resident of Judicial Layout. According to the police, the accident took place at around 8.30 am when Venkanna was riding his scooter with his two grandchildren.While taking a turn near the bus stop, a speeding water tanker also took the turn and hit the rear of the scooter.

Venkanna fell onto the left side of the road and was run over by the tanker’s wheel, killing him on the spot. Fortunately, the two children fell to the right side and escaped with minor injuries, police said.

The children were rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, while Venkanna’s body was shifted for postmortem. Police said the driver fled the scene after abandoning the vehicle.The tanker has been seized, and a case has been registered at the Yelahanka Traffic Police Station. Further investigation is underway.

In another incident, a 79-year-old man, who was knocked down by a speeding goods truck while crossing the road, succumbed to his injuries on Friday. The accident occurred on Puneeth Rajkumar Ring Road within the limits of the Banashankari Traffic Police Station on July 12.The deceased has been identified as Parashuram (79), a resident of Hosakerehalli.

According to police, at around 2.30 pm on July 12, Parashuram was crossing the road near Puneeth Rajkumar Ring Road when a speeding goods truck rammed into him. He was immediately rushed to a hospital for treatment but succumbed to his injuries on Friday.