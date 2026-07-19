Auto driver dies after BMTC e-bus hits vehicle

BENGALURU: A 60-year-old autorickshaw driver was killed after a BMTC electric bus rammed his parked autorickshaw due to alleged brake failure near KR Circle on Saturday afternoon. The bus later crashed into an electric pole after the impact.

The deceased was Krishnamurthy (60), a resident of Singasandra. The electric bus was plying from Majestic towards KR Circle. Krishnamurthy, who was inside the autorickshaw at the time of the accident, sustained grievous injuries.

Passersby rushed him to nearby hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries during treatment, police said. Halasuru Gate Traffic Police took the bus driver, Ranganath, into custody.

During the inquiry, he reportedly claimed that the accident occurred due to brake failure. The police said the exact cause of the accident would be confirmed only after the Regional Transport Office conducts a mechanical inspection of the vehicle.