Bengaluru West City Corp chief, B.Pac meet resident welfare associations

BENGALURU: To strengthen dialogue and cooperation between the civic administration and citizen groups committed to improving urban governance, Bengaluru West City Corporation (BWCC) and Bangalore Political Action Committee (B.Pac), held a meeting with resident welfare associations and civil society organisations (CSOs) here on Saturday.

The meeting provided a common platform for RWAs and CSOs to discuss their problems, suggestions and practical insights on key civic issues. The interaction sought to foster civic empowerment, enhance transparency and citizen-led solutions for sustainable urban development.

Civic issues like solid waste management, blackspot removal, potholes, desilting of drains and footpath maintenance were discussed. BWCC Commissioner Jagadeesha G acknowledged the issues and informed that proactive measures are being taken on priority.

“While we face several everyday challenges, it is our responsibility to address them with urgency and commitment... We will carefully consider every concern raised by citizens and address them through immediate, medium-term, and long-term interventions. Our focus is also on strengthening the financial capacity of the Corporation to ensure sustainable and effective governance,” he said.