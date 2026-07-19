Bengaluru's Yelahanka lake under fresh scrutiny

BENGALURU: The Upa Lokayuktas, Justice KN Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa, visited Yelahanka Lake to get first-hand information on the allegations of encroachment of the lake and its buffer zone and pollution, along with the officials of Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and other officials.

Pointing out several deficiencies that are affecting the water body after visiting the lake on July 15, the Upa Lokayuktas issued a series of directions, including that the executive engineers of the Yelahanka lake division should look into the illegal constructions made on the buffer zone of the lake and take action. The BWSSB executive engineers were directed to take steps regarding the source of the untreated drainage water that is entering the lake and take action to rectify the missing links in the drainage system.

The executive engineer, lakes division, was directed to examine the provisions of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority Act with respect to the buffer zone and to verify whether the temporary structures and permanent structures were in compliance with the provisions and submit the report.

They also directed the Assistant Director of Town Planning, Bengaluru, to prepare a detailed survey sketch and map clearly identifying all permanent and temporary structures existing within the Yelahanka Lake buffer zone and to submit a comprehensive report to this authority.