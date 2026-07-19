Bengaluru's Yelahanka lake under fresh scrutiny

BENGALURU: The Upa Lokayuktas, Justice KN Phaneendra and Justice B Veerappa, visited Yelahanka Lake to get first-hand information on the allegations of encroachment of the lake and its buffer zone and pollution, along with the officials of Bangalore Water Supply Sewerage Board (BWSSB), Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) and other officials.
Pointing out several deficiencies that are affecting the water body after visiting the lake on July 15, the Upa Lokayuktas issued a series of directions, including that the executive engineers of the Yelahanka lake division should look into the illegal constructions made on the buffer zone of the lake and take action. The BWSSB executive engineers were directed to take steps regarding the source of the untreated drainage water that is entering the lake and take action to rectify the missing links in the drainage system.
The executive engineer, lakes division, was directed to examine the provisions of the Karnataka Tank Conservation and Development Authority Act with respect to the buffer zone and to verify whether the temporary structures and permanent structures were in compliance with the provisions and submit the report.
They also directed the Assistant Director of Town Planning, Bengaluru, to prepare a detailed survey sketch and map clearly identifying all permanent and temporary structures existing within the Yelahanka Lake buffer zone and to submit a comprehensive report to this authority.
The executive engineer, Projects-II, BWSSB, was directed to submit a report on the reasons for sewage water entering the stormwater drain, the remedial measures proposed to prevent further contamination of the stormwater drain, and the timeline for implementation of such measures with respect to sewage entering from the south-western side of the lake.
WHAT OFFICIALS FOUND
Untreated drainage water had stagnated on the rear side of the lake
Temporary sheds were erected within the 30.00-metre buffer zone to accommodate the labourers by M/s Embassy Construction Pvt Ltd
A septic tank was built using concrete for collecting raw domestic wastewater, and also water tanks were constructed within the buffer zone
Permanent residential buildings were found constructed on the North-Eastern and South-Western portions of the lake buffer zone along the tank bund road
Construction activity was in progress in respect of a building on the South-Western side, along the tank bund road
Discharge of sewage into stormwater drain from the North-Eastern side and South-Western side of the lake
South-Western side of the lake, within the lake buffer zone, untreated sewage water was found entering the lake, emitting a strong foul odour