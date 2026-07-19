BNP protests delay in GBA elections, demands immediate polls

BENGALURU: Over 100 members of the Bengaluru Nava Nirmana Party (BNP) staged a protest at Freedom Park on Saturday, demanding that the state government immediately announce and conduct the long-delayed Greater GBA elections.

They alleged that the continued delay in holding elections has deprived citizens of elected local representatives, leaving over 13 million residents without corporators or directly accountable civic leadership to address the city’s worsening infrastructure and governance crisis.

BNP conducted a satirical felicitation of three political leaders whom it holds responsible, across successive governments, for Bengaluru’s prolonged absence of elected municipal governance, Chief Minister DK Shivakumar, former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, and former Chief Minister and former Bengaluru Development Minister Basavaraj Bommai. Representatives portraying the three leaders were symbolically felicitated and presented, on behalf of the citizens, with a mock cheque for Rs 20,000 crore.

Through the symbolic act, BNP sarcastically “honoured” them for repeatedly delaying municipal elections.