Feathered spectacle at Bengaluru's Ulsoor Lake

BENGALURU: As the historic Ulsoor Lake undergoes overall development, the arrival of migratory birds such as pelicans, painted storks, and others in the lake’s shallow waters has attracted walkers and birdwatchers. Officials working on the development project said the water level has been kept shallow due to ongoing construction of pathways and other infrastructure.

“For the last 15 to 20 days, these birds have made the island in Ulsoor Lake their home. The big concern is irresponsible persons feeding pigeons and rats on the Kalyani premises. Hope better sense prevails among them,” a senior lake engineer said.

The engineer added that the GBA has undertaken the development of the 108-acre lake for Rs 100 crore. The works include desilting the lake, constructing a two-level walkway with protective bunds (edges) to ensure safe access for visitors, installing ornamental grills and benches around the lake, and building a bridge connecting the lake to a nearby park.

“Nearly 30 pelicans have been camping at Ulsoor Lake. The surrounding wetland areas have also seen nearly a dozen painted storks over the last 20 days, offering birdwatchers and photography enthusiasts an opportunity to capture them. While the storks move closer to humans, the pelicans are shy and remain at a distance,” the lake engineer said.