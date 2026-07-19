GBA staff association seeks withdrawal of health officer’s order

BENGALURU: The Greater Bengaluru Authority Municipal Officers and Employees’ Welfare Association has urged the Urban Development Department (UDD) to immediately withdraw the deputation order appointing Dr B Nandini, an officer from the Health Department, as the Chief Health Officer (CHO), alleging that the appointment is contrary to established rules.

In a letter addressed to the Additional Chief Secretary, UDD, the association objected to the Health Department’s notification dated July 15, describing the deputation as ‘completely illegal’.

Association president A Amruth Raj said Dr Nandini, who has been appointed as Chief Health Officer (Junior Pay Scale), has only 17 years of service, while several senior health officers with more than 25 years of service are available within the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA). He alleged that bypassing these senior officers and appointing a junior officer on deputation violates service norms.

Calling the transfer and deputation order a violation of the prescribed rules, the association urged the state government to withdraw the appointment with immediate effect.