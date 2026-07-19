Nepali security guard dies after assault in Bengaluru; five held

BENGALURU: A 22-year-old security guard from Nepal, who was brutally assaulted by his neighbours on July 13, following an argument, succumbed to his injuries on July 15. The incident took place at Chinnappanahalli under the HAL police station limits. The police have arrested five people, including two women.

The deceased, Gajendra, had been working as a security guard at an apartment and had come to Bengaluru three years ago. The accused are Narendra, Ram Chand, Govind, and two women, both named Vimala. All of them are natives of Nepal and work as housekeeping staff and security guards in the city. All the accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

The police said Gajendra had allegedly been repeatedly targeting the accused by sending them lewd messages and creating a nuisance, which had led to frequent confrontations.