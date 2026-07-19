Samudaya Raichur: The Karnataka theatre troupe with a difference

RAICHUR: Samudaya Raichur is a theatre troupe with a difference. Unlike other theatre troupes, ‘Samudaya Raichur’ is dedicated to society’s betterment.

It is associated with the ‘Samudaya’ theatre movement of Karnataka, which emerged opposing the Emergency in 1975.

This movement was founded by many cultural activists, writers, and progressive thinkers of the state to raise awareness on various issues.

‘Samudaya Raichur’ has been staging plays to raise awareness against untouchability, communalism, superstition and other social evils, and on the rights of the poor and the downtrodden.

It has earned theatre enthusiasts’ appreciation across the state and succeeded in attracting many youngsters to theatre. It is one of the most active district-level units of the Samudaya movement.

This troupe has amateur artistes, writers and cultural activists.

‘Urvi’, ‘Kattale Daari Doora’, ‘Tamra Patra’, ‘Sankranti’, ‘Huttava Badidare’, ‘Teen Kandeel’, ‘Rakta Vilapa’ and ‘Heliothis’ are among its popular plays staged across the state.

‘Rakta Vilapa’, written by Vikram Visaji, and directed by Praveen Reddy Gunjahalli, shot ‘Samudaya Raichur’ to fame. The play is based on the events leading to the murder of Kannada scholar Dr MM Kalburgi and tries to highlight the threats faced by scholars in society.

“There is a need to develop more interest among the youth in theatre, which is an effective medium of communication,” says Praveen Reddy Gunjahalli, president, ‘Samudaya Raichur’.