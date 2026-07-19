Semi-decomposed body of nursing student found in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: A 20-year-old nursing student allegedly ended his life at his residence, with his semi-decomposed body being found on Friday. The incident took place at Marappanapalya in the Madanayakanahalli police station limits.

The deceased was Uday (20), a second-year paramedical student and a resident of Marappanapalya. Along with his studies, he worked part-time at a shoe showroom. According to the police, Uday was staying in a separate room on the terrace of his house. It is suspected that he died by suicide by hanging on Wednesday. After a foul smell began emanating from his room, a neighbour alerted his parents, who found his semi-decomposed body hanging from a ceiling fan and informed the police.

The police said Uday’s parents did not check his room for nearly three days as they assumed he had gone on a trip. Preliminary investigation suggests that he was addicted to online gambling and may have been under financial stress. However, the exact reason behind the alleged suicide is yet to be ascertained. The body has been shifted for post-mortem. An Unnatural Death Report (UDR) has been registered.

HELPLINE

If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need support, call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050, Tele Manas - 14416 (24x7) or Call, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline - 02225521111, (Monday-Saturday- 8 am-10 pm)