Bengaluru: UGCET application window open till July 24

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has created a fresh application link for candidates in the state who have participated and qualified in the NEET for admissions to medical courses, but are yet to apply for participation in the Undergraduate Common Entrance Test (UGCET). The application window will remain open till July 24.

Candidates who have not submitted their UGCET applications at all so far can now apply through the newly released link. KEA executive director H Prasanna said a separate link will soon be provided for candidates who have already applied for UGCET and qualified for admissions via NEET, to link their NEET roll numbers with their UGCET applications.

Admissions to Medical (MBBS), Dental (BDS), Ayurveda (BAMS), Unani (BUMS), and Homeopathy (BHMS) courses will be based on NEET ranks, according to Prasanna. The KEA will soon publish details on its website (https://cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea/) regarding newly registered candidates who need to attend document verification.

Candidates who do not belong to Karnataka must also register on the KEA portal, pay the required application fees, and enter their higher secondary marks. They can also upload their mark sheets online; such candidates do not need to attend document verification.