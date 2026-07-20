Lab of wonders: Science Gallery Bengaluru director addresses Summer Davos

The other question she explored was how to turn people’s curiosity into action, which the gallery does through dedicated labs where people can experience science in a way school often does not allow. “The public lab complex with five laboratories is a new idea which is unique to the Bengaluru gallery. We are hoping our audience members will create their own experiments and take that research out into the public domain. We want to encourage open-ended experiments, because in India, if you don’t clear a particular exam with a particular grade, you are basically not allowed to pursue science. That is a tragedy because we are losing a lot of talent.” With the theme of the event being ‘Innovating at Scale’, Phalkey added how the work done at the Science Gallery can be scaled, with plans for ‘lab in a box’ activities that can bring experiments home.

Along with the panel was an exhibition where dignitaries could explore some of the galleries’ previous exhibits curated to show the intersection of AI and art.

One featured work by an Austrian artist was a robot which measured electrical signals in the brain on a wearable device; another was a mirror which generated poetry based on the emotion it gauged on the user’s face, and yet another was work by researchers in Mexico who had experimented with sounds helping heal bleached coral reefs.