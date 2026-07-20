Police keep eagle eye on rowdy sheeters in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: To curb the activities of rowdy elements, the Bengaluru City Police have been conducting surprise raids and invoking stringent laws such as the Karnataka Control of Organised Crimes Act, Goonda Act and externment proceedings against them.

The police are also closely monitoring 2,381 active rowdy sheeters out of the 6,815 rowdy sheeters listed across the city as part of an intensified drive to curb organised crime and anti-social activities. In the last six months, the police opened 172 new rowdy sheets.

According to data from the police, the city has 11 police divisions, with the East Division having the highest number of active rowdy sheeters at 518, followed by Southwest Division with 355 and West Division with 275.

Speaking to TNIE, City Police Commissioner Seemanth Kumar Singh said the police are conducting simultaneous surprise visits to the houses of rowdy sheeters in two or three divisions at a time. This strategy is aimed at preventing rowdy sheeters from fleeing to other areas after being alerted about police checks.

During the inspections, the police verify the current occupation of rowdy sheeters, the vehicles they use and other relevant details. The Central Crime Branch also keeps a close watch on rowdy sheeters and shares intelligence with the respective police divisions.

The commissioner added that the police have initiated Preventive Action Register proceedings against rowdy sheeters by binding them with bonds to ensure good behaviour. Legal action has also been initiated against those who violated the bond conditions, he said.