Bengaluru Metro Red Line property development potential slashed

BENGALURU: The proposed Namma Metro Red Line connecting Hebbal and Sarjapur is set to see a sharp reduction in its property development potential, narrowing the scope for non-farebox revenue, according to a comparison of the 2024 and the revised 2026 detailed project reports (DPRs).

The total area identified for property development has fallen from 1,33,110 sqm in the 2024 DPR to 55,070 sqm in the 2026 DPR, which is a reduction of around 58%. The revised DPR is awaiting the Centre’s approval.

The dropped Veterinary College station, which was among the major planned property development sites along the corridor, alone accounted for a potential development area of 15,000 sqm.

The reduction in the planned development area has also significantly affected the projected revenue from property development. The 2024 DPR had estimated an income of Rs 6,053 crore from property development, while the 2026 DPR projected only Rs 2,525 crore, also a decline of around 58%.

The revised plans have also reduced the number of locations identified for property development. While the 2024 DPR proposed development at 17 locations, the 2026 DPR reduced this to 11.

The scale of major development sites has also been reduced. The earlier DPR identified at least five locations where property development of 15,000 sqm or more was planned. In contrast, the 2026 DPR has only two locations - Koramangala 2nd Block and Palace Guttahalli - with development potential in the 15,000 sqm range.

It is also noteworthy that the Fare Fixation Committee (FFC), in its report, had also recommended that Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) should maximise the non-fare box revenue to ensure that the fare is affordable to the general public through sources such as income from property development.