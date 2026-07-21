Face value: Makeup artist Namrata Soni on crafting iconic looks for celebrities

While Soni has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood, there are still artistes she hopes to collaborate with. In India, Haasan was someone she admired for her individuality and style, while internationally, she has always hoped to work with Meryl Streep. Her first collaboration with Haasan turned out to be exactly what she had imagined. “She was open to ideas and completely trusted the creative process,” says Soni, adding that such partnerships are where the real magic happens. This spirit of collaboration, she believes, is exactly what defines her work with actors like Kapoor, Padukone and Bhatt. Today, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are among the personalities she would love to create for, given their fearless approach to fashion and beauty.

While some actors come with references and a vision, others trust her with the reigns. The best looks always come from collaboration, she says, “Every actor is different. Someone like Sonam absolutely loves fashion and references, so we exchange ideas and build the look together. Others may simply tell me how they want to feel. My job is to listen to the person, the outfit, the occasion and the mood. Makeup should enhance who they are.”