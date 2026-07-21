Face value: Makeup artist Namrata Soni on crafting iconic looks for celebrities

For nearly three decades, celebrity makeup artist Namrata Soni has been behind some of Bollywood’s most recognisable faces, creating looks that have become part of beauty conversations. From Sonam Kapoor’s Cannes appearances to collaborations with the likes of Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt and Shruti Haasan, Soni’s career has been filled with moments where makeup became a tool for transformation.
However for her, the most memorable moments are about that particular instant when a person starts to see themselves differently. “There have been so many beautiful moments, but what still gives me goosebumps is seeing a look come alive beyond makeup. It’s that moment when an actor looks in the mirror and suddenly transforms into the character or simply feels incredibly confident. I still remember Sonam’s Cannes looks and watching the world react. Those are the moments you realise makeup isn’t just about beauty, it’s about storytelling, confidence and creating history,” opines Soni, who was recently in town for a beauty masterclass held in collaboration with Mantri Square Mall, where she shared the creative process behind her iconic celebrity looks.
While Soni has worked with some of the biggest names in Bollywood, there are still artistes she hopes to collaborate with. In India, Haasan was someone she admired for her individuality and style, while internationally, she has always hoped to work with Meryl Streep. Her first collaboration with Haasan turned out to be exactly what she had imagined. “She was open to ideas and completely trusted the creative process,” says Soni, adding that such partnerships are where the real magic happens. This spirit of collaboration, she believes, is exactly what defines her work with actors like Kapoor, Padukone and Bhatt. Today, Zendaya and Anne Hathaway are among the personalities she would love to create for, given their fearless approach to fashion and beauty.
While some actors come with references and a vision, others trust her with the reigns. The best looks always come from collaboration, she says, “Every actor is different. Someone like Sonam absolutely loves fashion and references, so we exchange ideas and build the look together. Others may simply tell me how they want to feel. My job is to listen to the person, the outfit, the occasion and the mood. Makeup should enhance who they are.”
Soni’s career has also been defined by a fight to challenge unspoken rules and prejudices that prevented women from working as makeup artists on film sets. “It was never just about me getting work. It was about fairness,” she says, adding that she couldn’t accept the fact that women were being told they couldn’t pursue a profession simply because of their gender. “Winning that battle opened doors for an entire generation of women who are thriving in the industry,” she says, stressing that she is incredibly proud of it even today.
Even after decades of experience, Soni continues to seek challenges that push her creativity. Whether it is a fashion shoot, a film character or a red-carpet appearance, she believes experimentation keeps an artist evolving. “This forces me to think differently, experiment and evolve as an artist,” says Soni.
As beauty trends flood social media, Soni believes the real skill lies in understanding the technique behind the trend. Her advise to aspiring artists too, is simple: learn
the basics, understand products and focus on creating looks that work for individuals not on formulas. While she recommends spending on a quality foundation, she believes skill makes the biggest difference. “You can own the most expensive products in the world, but if you don’t know how to prep the skin, blend properly or place your makeup correctly, it won’t look great. “You really don’t need fifty products. If you have the right five and know how to use them well, you’re sorted,” she says, adding that confidence remains the most important finishing touch.