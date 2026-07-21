Father’s duty to fund education of adult daughter, rules Karnataka HC

BENGALURU: Rejecting the contention of the father that he is not liable to any educational expenses of his daughter once disowning him after attaining adulthood, the Karnataka High Court upheld the order passed by a sessions court directing him to pay Rs 16 lakh to his unmarried daughter for pursuing MD in Dermatology at a college in Mangaluru.

Justice H P Sandesh passed the order dismissing the criminal revision petition filed by the father residing in Mangaluru challenging the order dated April 28, 2026, passed by a sessions court which confirmed the order dated February 3, 2026, passed by a magistrate court to pay a sum of Rs 16 lakh towards college fees for pursuing post-graduation of the daughter.

The court said that it has to note that the daughter was admitted to MBBS with the consent of both parents, and that the father was also part of her admission to MBBS. When such being the case, the revision petitioner-father now cannot say that he cannot pay the fee towards the post-graduation, and it is the obligation on the part of the father who is doing business transactions more than a crore and can avail a loan and clear the same from his business, the court added.

Both father and mother were residing together when the daughter was admitted to MBBS, but a matrimonial dispute arose between them while she was studying graduation.