Karnataka cops rescue woman on Infantry Road

On finding that the woman had consumed some tablets and required urgent medical attention, they rushed her to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where she was provided immediate treatment. Doctors later confirmed that she is out of danger.

After ensuring that her condition is stable, she was handed over to Vidhana Soudha police for further legal formalities and follow-up action.

HELPLINE

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050, Tele Manas: 14416 (available 24x7) or Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline: 02225521111 (from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm)