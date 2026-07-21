Karnataka cops rescue woman on Infantry Road

BENGALURU: In a swift response, Namma 112 personnel rescued a 40-year-old woman, who allegedly attempted to end her life by consuming some tablets over a family-related issue near the Traffic Management Centre (TMC) on Infantry Road on Sunday evening.
According to the police, Namma 112 Emergency Helpline received a call at 5.36 pm stating that the woman was attempting to end her life due to the alleged family-related issue in Vidhana Soudha police limits. The information was immediately relayed to Hoysala-43 of Commercial Street police. Assistant Sub-Inspector Umapathi J and head constable Dundappa T reached the spot within six minutes.
On finding that the woman had consumed some tablets and required urgent medical attention, they rushed her to Bowring and Lady Curzon Hospital, where she was provided immediate treatment. Doctors later confirmed that she is out of danger.
After ensuring that her condition is stable, she was handed over to Vidhana Soudha police for further legal formalities and follow-up action.
HELPLINE
(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, call Sneha Foundation: 04424640050, Tele Manas: 14416 (available 24x7) or Tata Institute of Social Sciences’ helpline: 02225521111 (from Monday to Saturday from 8am to 10pm)