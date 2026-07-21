Karnataka Health Minister Khader reviews measures to control seasonal fevers

BENGALURU: Health Minister UT Khader on Monday chaired a meeting with district health officers and district surveillance officers from all 31 districts to discuss precautionary measures implemented, and the availability of essential medicines to control seasonal viral fevers and communicable diseases.
Reviewing the reports submitted, Khader asked them to intensify disease surveillance, ensure timely reporting through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), strengthen rapid response teams (RRTs) and promote preventive measures such as personal hygiene, safe drinking water, vector control and seeking of healthcare.
Khader also directed all districts to submit regular reports to the state Health Emergency Operations Centre. He added that department workers had been instructed to conduct door-to-door surveys to keep the disease spread in check.
“Since we are into the monsoon season, water-borne diseases are bound to be on the rise. The health department is taking it seriously. We are also aware of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. We have adequate vaccine stock, and all district officers are equipped to deal with the situation,” said Khader.
As per the report shared by the Department of Health and Family Welfare Services, 166 people in Karnataka had tested positive for Covid-19 between January 1 and July 17; 4,500 people were tested and no fatality was recorded. A majority belongs to Bengaluru Urban district, where of 3,820 people tested, 121 were found positive. The report also shared figures on influenza cases. Of a total of 2,056 cases recorded in Karnataka (till July 17), 324 cases were registered in July alone.
Given the occasional bouts of rain in the state, the department has suggested avoiding water stagnation, frequent cleaning of stored water and larval survey, taking fevers seriously, adopting mosquito-control measures, and adequate hydration to combat vector-borne diseases. The advisory suggested the use of safe and potable water only for consumption, regular chlorination of water, and avoiding outside food.