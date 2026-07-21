Karnataka Health Minister Khader reviews measures to control seasonal fevers

BENGALURU: Health Minister UT Khader on Monday chaired a meeting with district health officers and district surveillance officers from all 31 districts to discuss precautionary measures implemented, and the availability of essential medicines to control seasonal viral fevers and communicable diseases.

Reviewing the reports submitted, Khader asked them to intensify disease surveillance, ensure timely reporting through the Integrated Health Information Platform (IHIP), strengthen rapid response teams (RRTs) and promote preventive measures such as personal hygiene, safe drinking water, vector control and seeking of healthcare.

Khader also directed all districts to submit regular reports to the state Health Emergency Operations Centre. He added that department workers had been instructed to conduct door-to-door surveys to keep the disease spread in check.

“Since we are into the monsoon season, water-borne diseases are bound to be on the rise. The health department is taking it seriously. We are also aware of rising Covid-19 cases in the state. We have adequate vaccine stock, and all district officers are equipped to deal with the situation,” said Khader.