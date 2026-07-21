KEA warns against agents promising medical seats

BENGALURU: Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) executive director H Prasanna on Monday cautioned students and parents not to fall for fraudulent claims made by individuals promising to secure medical seats outside the official process. He said all seats across all courses in Karnataka would be allotted only through the KEA counselling process.

“The KEA has received complaints about people claiming they can arrange management and Non-Resident Indian (NRI) quota seats. While private medical colleges have the authority to fix the fees for management and NRI quota seats, they have no authority to allot them.

Seat allotment, including management and NRI seats, will be carried out exclusively through KEA. Anyone claiming otherwise is attempting to mislead and cheat candidates,” Prasanna warned.

According to Prasanna, 15% of seats in government medical colleges are allotted through the National Medical Commission (NMC) at the national level, while the remaining 85% are allotted through KEA. All seats in private medical colleges and private universities in Karnataka are also allotted through KEA. “Medical seat allotments will be based strictly on candidates’ National Entrance cum Eligibility Test (NEET) ranks,” he said.