Street vendors to operate only in designated spaces at Gandhi Bazaar

BENGALURU: Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) Commissioner Jagadeesh G chaired a review meeting on the allocation of designated vending spaces for street vendors on Gandhi Bazaar Main Road in Chickpet Division.

He directed officials to implement the High Court’s direction in letter and spirit. He said street vending would be permitted only at locations specifically identified by line markings on the footpaths, ensuring that vendors can continue their livelihoods.

At the same time, public spaces remain safe, accessible and free from obstruction for pedestrians. BCCC has already begun marking designated vending zones with white boundary lines on the footpath, indicating that the markings are intended to regulate where vendors can operate while preserving a clear walking corridor for pedestrians.

Additional Commissioner (Development) Venkatachalapathi, Joint Commissioner Hemanth Sharan the deputy law officer, executive engineers, assistant revenue officers of the welfare division and other officials attended the meeting.