Bengaluru civic officials attacked during footpath clearance; 10 arrested

BENGALURU: Officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) were assaulted by a group of people while clearing footpath encroachments, as part of the ongoing Safe Footpath Campaign, near Shivajinagar Bus Stand in the city on Tuesday.
In a swift operation, the jurisdictional Commercial Street police have arrested 10 persons on charges of assaulting the GBA officials.
Although the safe footpath campaign has witnessed protests and heated arguments at several locations across Bengaluru, this is the first reported incident of government officials being physically attacked during the drive.
When the corporation officials were clearing the footpath encroachment, the miscreants allegedly confronted them before assaulting them. Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Madhav Rao was pushed to the ground by the members of the group.
While other BCCC officials, including Assistant Engineer Gautham, rushed to his rescue, they too were allegedly assaulted with helmets, chairs, dust bins, and were beaten up. Officials also alleged that Assistant Engineer Ruchitha was pepper sprayed during the attack. The other victims are AEE Savitri, earthmover driver Siddappa and tractor driver Sunil.
The arrested accused have been identified as H Bharath, 24; B Basavaraj, 28; and T Parashuram, 27, all residents of Siddapura; B Raghu, 28, of Whitefield; N Ranjan, 19, of Hongasandra; A Mujaid Mohammed, 39, and S Pampan, 23, both residents of Shivajinagar; R Rangaswamy, 49, of Jakkur Layout; H Kottresh, 24, of Uppinakere in Mandya; and Kiran S Nayaka, 34, of Chamarajpet.
The main accused, identified as Basavaraj Padukote, was absconding. However, in a post on X late at night, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said: “The main accused in today’s assault on @GBA_office officers in Shivajinagar, Basavaraj Padukote, has been arrested within 10 hours. He had switched off his phone and gone into hiding.”
Police said Padukote, who claims to be the president of a Kannada organisation, allegedly formed a group and led the attack.
Police have registered a case under Sections 109 (attempt to murder), 132 (assault or criminal force to deter a public servant from discharging duty), 74 (assault or criminal force against a woman with intent to outrage her modesty), 351(2) (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace), 190 (unlawful assembly), and the relevant provision of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing grievous hurt to deter a public servant from discharging duty.
Govt will not back down: Byre Gowda
All the five victims were admitted to Bowring Hospital for treatment. A video of the incident went viral on social media and netizens criticised the corporation for not taking adequate police security during the footpath clearance.
Opposition leaders, including Leader of the Opposition R Ashoka and Leader of the Opposition in the Council Chalavadi Narayanaswamy, condemned the attack and demanded action against the alleged attackers.
“The attack on government officials while performing official duties is a stark reminder of how deteriorated the law and order situation in the state has become,” said Ashoka.
Targeting Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda, Ashok questioned, “Isn’t it your responsibility to stand by officials when they were attacked? Or has your vote-bank politics become more important than the rule of law in this case?” He demanded that Chief Minister DK Shivakumar prove through actions—not merely words — that everyone is equal before the law.
Responding to the incident from New Delhi, Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said, “Our officials were carrying out their lawful duties. We cannot and will not tolerate any attempt to obstruct their work or assault public servants who are enforcing the law.
“So far, the police have arrested 10 persons in connection with the incident. The prime accused, Basavaraj Padukote, appears to be involved in such unlawful activities, and I have directed the police to initiate proceedings against him under the Goonda Act. Anyone who resorts to violence or attempts to intimidate government officials will face strict legal action,” the minister said, adding, “These are not hardworking poor people earning livelihoods. They are anti-social elements.” He also sent a clear message that the government will not back down under any circumstances.
After a brief pause, the footpath encroachment clearance drive resumed. Acting on instructions from the minister, BCCC Commissioner Jagadeesh G and Additional Commissioner Venkatachalapathy led the drive, removing permanent structures built on footpaths adjacent to Bowring Hospital.