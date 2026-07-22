Bengaluru civic officials attacked during footpath clearance; 10 arrested

BENGALURU: Officials of the Greater Bengaluru Authority’s (GBA) Bengaluru Central City Corporation (BCCC) were assaulted by a group of people while clearing footpath encroachments, as part of the ongoing Safe Footpath Campaign, near Shivajinagar Bus Stand in the city on Tuesday.

In a swift operation, the jurisdictional Commercial Street police have arrested 10 persons on charges of assaulting the GBA officials.

Although the safe footpath campaign has witnessed protests and heated arguments at several locations across Bengaluru, this is the first reported incident of government officials being physically attacked during the drive.

When the corporation officials were clearing the footpath encroachment, the miscreants allegedly confronted them before assaulting them. Assistant Executive Engineer (AEE) Madhav Rao was pushed to the ground by the members of the group.

While other BCCC officials, including Assistant Engineer Gautham, rushed to his rescue, they too were allegedly assaulted with helmets, chairs, dust bins, and were beaten up. Officials also alleged that Assistant Engineer Ruchitha was pepper sprayed during the attack. The other victims are AEE Savitri, earthmover driver Siddappa and tractor driver Sunil.

The arrested accused have been identified as H Bharath, 24; B Basavaraj, 28; and T Parashuram, 27, all residents of Siddapura; B Raghu, 28, of Whitefield; N Ranjan, 19, of Hongasandra; A Mujaid Mohammed, 39, and S Pampan, 23, both residents of Shivajinagar; R Rangaswamy, 49, of Jakkur Layout; H Kottresh, 24, of Uppinakere in Mandya; and Kiran S Nayaka, 34, of Chamarajpet.

The main accused, identified as Basavaraj Padukote, was absconding. However, in a post on X late at night, Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda said: “The main accused in today’s assault on @GBA_office officers in Shivajinagar, Basavaraj Padukote, has been arrested within 10 hours. He had switched off his phone and gone into hiding.”