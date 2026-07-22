Event connects women-led startups across India & France, turning global ambitions into cross-border opportunities

For budding women entrepreneurs, taking a startup to the global stage can seem out of reach. But according to Lathika Pai, entrepreneur, founder of SonderConnect, the recently-concluded IGNITE programme is one example of helping change that perception by showing that international collaboration begins with meaningful conversations.
The inaugural Paris cohort brought together founders with solutions in AI/Deep Tech/Sustainability – 10 women founders from India and 10 from France, creating a platform where startups could exchange ideas and explore opportunities. The programme also came at a time when India and France are strengthening innovation ties. Participants were selected not only for having validated products and active customers but also for their potential to scale globally and collaborate across borders. On the founders’ interaction with Union Minister Piyush Goyal and France’s Minister Delegate for AI and Digital Affairs, Anne Le Hénanff, at the event, Pai says, “Beyond the networking value, these interactions send a signal to the founders themselves and to the ecosystem watching that women-led ventures are a policy priority in both countries. That visibility often opens doors that no amount of cold outreach can.”
One of the biggest takeaways from the cohort was the accessibility of the global startup ecosystem. The founders who participated succeeded because they had strong products and the willingness to show up, says Pai, further encouraging founders to begin building relationships early, participate in international programmes and actively seek peer networks that can open new doors. She emphasises that community is equally significant.
For Hina Wadhwa, director of Marketing & Admissions at École des Ponts Business School and vice president of the Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie Franco-Indienne (CCIFI), what stood out most about the women founders was their determination to take their businesses far beyond India. “Many already have strong ventures, but what they need now is access to the right networks, market intelligence and support to enter France and Europe. Through IGNITE, we wanted to do more than facilitate meetings – we wanted to bring them into a lasting Franco-Indian business community. Ultimately, it is about building trusted cross-border relationships and create greater visibility for women entrepreneurs,” says Wadhwa.
With the Bengaluru leg of IGNITE set to follow by the end of the year, Pai says the focus will remain on creating lasting business outcomes. “In Bengaluru, the French founders will get exposure to India’s startup density and speed at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. Success for us wouldn’t just be deals signed during the programme, but founders on both sides building relationships that convert into real business over the next 12 to 18 months,” Pai shares. Through SonderConnect she aims to expand the initiative further, with a focus on building a larger network of women entrepreneurs by 2027.
We always believed AI search was a global shift, not a regional one, and IGNITE only reinforced that conviction. Engaging with founders challenged our thinking, offered fresh perspectives on scaling and product innovation and strengthened our resolve to build a globally relevant company from India. The programme also highlighted how India’s speed and technical talent complement France’s strengths in research, design and enterprise innovation, creating opportunities for startups from both countries - Nitisha Agarwal, co-founder and chief business officer, DareAISearch
IGNITE gave us invaluable exposure to the innovation ecosystem in Paris. It was about connecting with innovation hubs, bright minds and potential collaborators who can help us enter new markets. I’m already working with two French founders to explore opportunities in both France and India. That’s the real value of this programme - Sulekha Dey, CEO, ThingsAlive