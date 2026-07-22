Event connects women-led startups across India & France, turning global ambitions into cross-border opportunities

One of the biggest takeaways from the cohort was the accessibility of the global startup ecosystem. The founders who participated succeeded because they had strong products and the willingness to show up, says Pai, further encouraging founders to begin building relationships early, participate in international programmes and actively seek peer networks that can open new doors. She emphasises that community is equally significant.

For Hina Wadhwa, director of Marketing & Admissions at École des Ponts Business School and vice president of the Chambre de Commerce et d’Industrie Franco-Indienne (CCIFI), what stood out most about the women founders was their determination to take their businesses far beyond India. “Many already have strong ventures, but what they need now is access to the right networks, market intelligence and support to enter France and Europe. Through IGNITE, we wanted to do more than facilitate meetings – we wanted to bring them into a lasting Franco-Indian business community. Ultimately, it is about building trusted cross-border relationships and create greater visibility for women entrepreneurs,” says Wadhwa.

With the Bengaluru leg of IGNITE set to follow by the end of the year, Pai says the focus will remain on creating lasting business outcomes. “In Bengaluru, the French founders will get exposure to India’s startup density and speed at the Bengaluru Tech Summit. Success for us wouldn’t just be deals signed during the programme, but founders on both sides building relationships that convert into real business over the next 12 to 18 months,” Pai shares. Through SonderConnect she aims to expand the initiative further, with a focus on building a larger network of women entrepreneurs by 2027.