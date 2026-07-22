Separate master plan for each beach in Karnataka soon: Tourism Minister KJ George

BENGALURU: Tourism Minister KJ George on Tuesday directed officials to undertake a comprehensive assessment of all beaches in the state and prepare separate master plans for the development of each of them. He said details of tourism activities permitted under the Coastal Regulation Zone (CRZ) should be listed. The tourism potential of each beach should be highlighted.

He said while CRZ regulations permit tourism and development in some coastal stretches, no comprehensive study on the tourism potential of the beaches and their development has been done. The officials were instructed to evaluate the unique tourism potential of each beach by taking into account road connectivity, existing infrastructure, tourism appeal employment generation and economic growth.

Tourism activities, amenities for visitors and other infrastructure requirements, and investment opportunities will be planned. “The coastline of Karnataka has the potential to become one its strongest drivers of tourism growth. If development plans are tailored to the unique character of each beach, they will help attract investments, create employment, and significantly strengthen the coastal economy,” George said.