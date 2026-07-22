Street vendors’ body condemns attack on Bengaluru civic officials

BENGALURU: The Beedhi Vyaparigala Janti Horata Samiti (Joint Action Committee of Street Vendors), a coalition of street vendors’ associations, on Tuesday condemned the assault on civic officials who had gone to clear permanent encroachments on a footpath in Shivajinagar, saying such violence had no connection with the ongoing street vendors’ movement.

The committee said attempts to link the incident with street vendors were “highly condemnable”. According to the committee, the attack was allegedly carried out by individuals associated with certain pro-Kannada organisations and not by members of the street vendors’ movement. It said constructing permanent structures on footpaths was illegal and those involved in such activity could not be considered street vendors.

State president of Nava Karnataka Rajya Beedhi Badhi Vyaparigala Sangha Keshava Murthy said street vendors had been pursuing their demands through constitutional and peaceful means while engaging in dialogue with the government to protect livelihoods and ensure pedestrian safety.

It alleged that groups involved in building illegal permanent structures and collecting rent had operated for years in several areas, allegedly with the support or tacit cooperation of some local police personnel and corrupt civic officials.

The committee urged Bengaluru Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda to take legal action against all those involved. It also sought an independent inquiry into the role of officials allegedly providing administrative protection to such groups. The committee also warned against using the incident to target genuine street vendors or spread misinformation against them.

Greater Bengaluru Authority Municipal Officers and Employees’ Welfare Association also condemned the attack. Association president A Amruth Raj said all employees would stage a protest if strict action is not taken against the accused.