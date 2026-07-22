Two Karnataka youths rescued from Myanmar

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Cyber Command, in close coordination with the Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), the Enforcement Directorate (ED), and the Embassy of India in Myanmar, has secured the release of two youths from Karnataka who were trapped in a Chinese-run scam compound in Myanmar. Both have been safely repatriated and reached their homes late on Monday night.

According to Karnataka Cyber Command, the rescue operation was launched after the Command received specific information from a Deputy Director of the Enforcement Directorate. The Command immediately took up the matter and, through close coordination with I4C and continuous engagement with officials of the Indian Embassy in Myanmar, facilitated the rescue in record time.

“The operation underscores the effectiveness of real-time intelligence sharing and diplomatic-law enforcement coordination in protecting Indian citizens abroad,” the official stated.

The scam compound, located in Kayin State along the Myanmar border, is one of several facilities allegedly controlled by Chinese syndicates. According to the Command, such centres force trafficked individuals into carrying out large-scale online romance scams and investment frauds, commonly known as “pig-butchering” scams, targeting victims across the world.

The Karnataka Cyber Command has advised youngsters to exercise extreme caution before accepting job offers in Southeast Asia, particularly those promising high salaries for roles in IT, customer support, data entry or online marketing that require travel to Thailand, Myanmar, Laos or Cambodia.