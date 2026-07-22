Woman among 3 held for gang rape of minor in Bengaluru

BENGALURU: Three persons, including a woman, have been arrested for the alleged gang rape of a 14-year-old girl in Devanahalli police limits on Friday night.

The accused have been identified as Venkataramana, Naveen and Renukamma.

On the pretext of taking the girl to a temple, Renukamma took her to a place where Venkataramana and Naveen were waiting. The trio had beer there and forced the girl to drink. Later, they took her in an autorickshaw to a building under construction, where Venkataramana and Naveen allegedly raped her repeatedly that night.

When the girl insisted that she wanted to go home as it was night, the trio convinced her to stay with them, stating that her father would beat her if she went there drunk.

The accused dropped the girl near her house on Saturday morning, threatening her not to tell anyone about her last night’s stay with them.

The victim’s mother called the police after learning about her daughter’s ordeal later in the day.

Based on the minor’s statement, the police have registered a case of rape and also cases under different Sections of Prevention Of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act against the accused.