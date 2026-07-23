12 arrested for attack on GBA officials

BENGALURU: The Commercial Street police investigating the attack incident on five Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) officials, including two women officers, during an footpath encroachment clearance drive in Shivajinagar, have arrested two more persons, including a rowdy sheeter. With this, the total arrest in the case has gone up to 12. Of the 12 accused, the police have taken the custody of five till Saturday.

The rowdy-sheeter has been identified as 56-year-old Basavaraj Padukote of Whitefield. Padukote, who is the main accused in the case, claims to be the president of a pro- Kannada organisation. He had formed the group to carry out the attack on the officials, the police said.

Along with him, the police arrested Shankar (52) from Shivajinagar. The 10 accused who were arrested within sometime after the complaint was filed are H Bharath (24), B Basavaraj (28) and T Parashuram (27), all residents of Siddapura, B Raghu (28) of Whitefield, N Ranjan (19) of Hongasandra, A Mujaid Mohammed (39), and S Parthiban alias Pampan (23), both residents of Shivajinagar, R Rangaswamy (49) of Jakkur Layout, H Kottresh (24) of Uppinakere in Mandya, and Kiran S Nayaka (34) of Chamarajpet.

The police have taken the custody of Padukote, Raghu, Parashuram from Whitefield, Basavaraj from Jewargi taluk in Kalaburagi district, and Parthiban alias Pampan of Shivajinagar. The remaining seven accused have been remanded in judicial custody.