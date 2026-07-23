Bengaluru corporations zero in on land to keep abandoned vehicles

BENGALURU: With the Greater Bengaluru Authority (GBA) and Bengaluru Traffic Police intensifying their drive against abandoned vehicles by pasting seven-day notices on them, the five city corporations have identified land where the towed vehicles will be kept until they are claimed by their owners or disposed of through auction.

According to sources in GBA, Bengaluru South City Corporation has identified the highest number of six places to keep the abandoned vehicles. Bengaluru West City Corporation has identified three places, while the Central, East and North city corporations have identified one each.

Vehicles towed from the Bengaluru Central City Corporation limits will be kept at a yard at Lakkasandra, while those from Bengaluru East City Corporation will be taken to a piece of government land near Hope Farm Junction. Abandoned vehicles from the limits of Bengaluru North City Corporation will be kept on a piece of land bearing survey No 99 at Kogilu.

Bengaluru West City Corporation has identified a site near Chikkalasandra Bus Stop, BDA land on survey No 78 in Chandra Layout, and Mysore Lamps premises in Malleswaram to keep the vehicles. Bengaluru South City Corporation has identified a plot near Fortis Hospital on Bannerghatta Road, a site adjacent to Ragigudda Metro Station, vacant land at Kadirenahalli, AECS Layout, Vijaya Bank Layout, and BTM Layout Police Quarters.

GBA personnel have pasted notices on 1,286 vehicles from July 10 to 21. Of them, only 23 vehicles have been towed.