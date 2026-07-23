Bengaluru East City Corporation deploys AI to identify potholes

BENGALURU: The Bengaluru East City Corporation (BECC) has deployed Artificial Intelligence to digitally map nearly 1,600 km of roads, identify potholes and assess road conditions. The mapping is part of a technology-driven pilot initiative to improve road maintenance.

On Wednesday, BECC Commissioner D S Ramesh said AI technology special cameras were mounted on survey vehicles and approximately 1,600 km of roads across BECC limits were scanned using the YOLO image-processing model. “Based on this survey, accurate data has been collected on road conditions, potholes, pavement distress, road cuts made for utility connections, and other infrastructure-related issues,” the commissioner said.

He said the AI assessment has classified roads into five categories based on their condition, from roads in good condition to severely damaged or unpaved roads, to enable the corporation to prioritise road repair and development works scientifically.

“To bring every road under a digital management system, each road has been assigned a unique Road Identification Number. Details such as the road name, ward number, GPS location, road length, photographs and damage assessment have been integrated onto a single digital platform,” Ramesh said.